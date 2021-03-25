









Joseph Alton Kilgore, age 80, of Gray, KY, passed away on Thursday March 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Kay Jay, KY a son of the late Alton Kilgore and Marie Patterson Kilgore. Joseph was retired from American Greetings and a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn A. Daniels and siblings, Helen Barton, Sally Bruce, Alma Brooks, and Thomas Eugene Kilgore.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Messer Kilgore; companion pet dog, Sassy Daniels, and by his siblings, Lillian Hembree (Albert), Jerry Kilgore (Brenda), Joan Powers, and Sharon Duke (Randy).

The funeral service was held Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial followed in the McHargue Cemetery. Serving as pall bearers were Shannon Powers, Curt Dugger, Levon Rogers, David Vance, Denny Messer, Jason Moore, Brian Kilgore, and Keith Hembree.

