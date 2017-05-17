Jordan Lee Canada, 27, of Mary Canada Road, Rockholds, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017at his home.
He was the son of Kenneth and Mary Canada.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky.
By Teresa Brooks
Jordan Lee Canada, 27, of Mary Canada Road, Rockholds, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017at his home.
He was the son of Kenneth and Mary Canada.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.