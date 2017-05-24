By Teresa Brooks

Jordan Lee Canada, 27, of Mary Canada Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at his home.

He was born on September 20, 1989 in Knoxville, TN to Kenneth Canada and Mary (White) Canada.

He was preceded in death by his brother, K.C. Canada; sister, Amanda Canada; grandmother, Patsy White and grandparents, Clifford and Minnie Canada.

Jordan loved playing music, singing with family and friends and taking care of his mother.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Canada of Rockholds; brother, Mark Canada of Rockholds; grandfather, James White of Williamsburg; special nephew, Trevor Canada; special friend, Joe Gibson; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Mary Canada Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.