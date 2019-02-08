Jones convicted of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, dispensing drugs not for a legitimate medical purpose













A former Williamsburg pharmacist spent her first night behind bars Thursday evening after a federal court jury in London convicted her of multiple offenses listed in 2018 U.S. District Court indictment.

The eight-day trial, which featured six days of testimony and two days of deliberations, culminated shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the conviction of Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy owner Kimberly Jones, 53, on seven of 37 charges listed in her indictment. Jurors acquitted her on the remaining 30 charges.

Jurors found Jones guilty of two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, specifically distributing 7.5 mg of Oxymorphone and 15 mg of Oxycodone, on March 2, 2017, to a patient identified as L.M. in the indictment.

Jurors also convicted Jones on five counts of distributing and dispensing Hydrocodone and Oxycodone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

On Oct. 31, 2014, July 10, 2017 and July 13, 2017, Jones dispensed Hydrocodone to three different patients.

On March 23, 2015, and Sept. 23, 2016, Jones distributed Oxycodone to two different patients. All five of these counts involved different patients.

After her conviction, Jones was booked into the Laurel County Corrections Center at 5:51 p.m. The jail is the closest one to the federal courthouse in London that is certified to house federal prisoners.

So far no sentencing date has been scheduled in her case.

Jones could be sentenced to up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $1 million, and supervised released of at least three years.

Typically those convicted in federal court must serve 85 percent of their sentence before they qualify for early release.

Acquitted

Jurors acquitted Jones on 28 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, specifically Oxycodone and Oxymorphone, to 11 different patients – at least seven of whom were listed in more than one count – between Feb. 13, 2014 and Jan. 30, 2018.

Jurors also acquitted Jones on a charge that accused her of opening and maintaining a place for the purpose of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose from January 2010 – January 2018.

In addition, jurors acquitted her of a charge of healthcare fraud that allegedly occurred between May 2014 and March 2018. The indictment alleged that she entered or caused her employees to enter information into her pharmacy’s dispensing systems indicating that refills for drugs had been dispensed, even though her pharmacy never physically dispensed the drugs.

The indictment alleged that by doing so, Jones submitted, or caused to be submitted, claims for payment to Medicare and Medicaid for those supposedly refilled prescription drugs, even though those drugs were never dispensed to a patient.

Jones took the stand Tuesday testifying on her own behalf and telling jurors that she knew the vast majority of her customers at Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy, including multiple individuals, who presented prescriptions from doctors in Florida, Georgia and Virginia to be filled, which were set out in the indictment.

“I don’t think I improperly filled anything,” Jones said.