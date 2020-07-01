









Jonathan Noah “Johnny” White Sr., age 60, of Gray, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Dena Haynes White.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 12noon until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where the funeral service will begin at 2pm. Burial will follow in the White Family Cemetery in Gray. Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfunerahome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.