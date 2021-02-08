Previous Story
Joint response by Laurel Co. deputies, vehicle enforcement results in arrest for trafficking heroin, meth
Posted On 08 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
A joint investigation by Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies led to the seizure of almost 1.5 ounces of heroin and 10 ounces of methamphetamine Friday afternoon.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us