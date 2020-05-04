









Joie Lee, age 82, Highway 92 East, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on February 11, 1938 in Siler, Kentucky to the late Joe and Mary (Peace) Manes. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Elzie B. Shelton and Melvin Lee; two daughters, Teresa Wynn and Sherry Lee; two sons, David Shelton and Danny Joe Lee; sisters, Jessie Fuson, Geneva Rhodes, Loretta Manes and Parisetta Manes; and brothers, JR Manes, Lloyd Manes, Foyster Manes and Hobert Manes. Joie was a member of Big Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Maryetta Wynn of Corbin; three grandchildren, Houston Wynn, Shannon Wynn and Lacey Shelton; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor Wynn, Austyn Wynn, Olivia Wynn, Ashton Wynn, Kade Day, Kynzlee Day, and Kairee Day; sister, Fetta Renfro of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Tommy Manes (Shirley) of Siler; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest in the Shelton Cemetery in Siler, Kentucky.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Lee family in your prayers.

