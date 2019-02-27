











Joie Lee (Lindsay) Payne, 97, of Jellico, TN passed away Thursday evening, February 21, 2019 at Baptist Health of Corbin.

She was born on October 14, 1921 to the late General Joseph Lindsay and Nancy (Mowery) Lindsay in Jellico, TN.

Her paternal grandparents were the late Cornelius Lindsay and Nancy (Lowery) Lindsay. Her maternal grandparents were the late Tom Mowery and Jane (Wallace) Mowery.

She was the first person who, as an infant, was baptized in the new United Methodist Church of Jellico which was completed in 1921. She remained a member of the Jellico United Methodist Church until her death.

During her lifetime, she married, raised two daughters, was a devoted grandmother to three grandchildren, worked as a waitress at Tibby’s Restaurant, owned the Spot Tavern, and was a cook at the Day’s Inn until her retirement at the 70 years of age. In addition, she served as First Lady of Jellico during her husband’s several terms as Mayor of Jellico.

She always had a warm disposition and sense of humor. She was generous and kind which reflected the face and spirit of God every day. She will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Francis “Wease” Payne; beloved daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Faye (Payne) Croley and Roy Lee Croley; brothers, George Lindsay, Herman Lindsay, W.C. Lindsay and Tommy Gene Lindsay; sisters, Eva Leach, Ethel Huddleston, Carrie Williams, and infants, Nell and Ruth; nephew, Brooks Dowdy.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Jean Payne, of Jellico, TN; grandchildren, Terri Cooper, Brian Croley, and Shannon Hampton; special adopted granddaughter, Sandi Fisher; great-grandchildren, Matt Croley, Tony Croley, Jessica Deaton, Chris Deaton, Lyndsee Deaton, and Ryan Cooper; great-great grandchildren, Cohen Croley, Bryce Croley, Ashton Croley, Noah Deaton, and Pierson Jackson; special relatives, Jackie Dowdy, Butch and Charlotte Lindsay, Lula Fay Lindsay, Treva Lindsay; nieces, Sandy, Peggy, and Betty; special family friend, Lois Rosser; devoted neighbors, Bob and Gertie Teague; caregiver, Lisa Capps; and the staff and management of Beech Tree Manor; several other nephews and nieces, and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Walker officiating. Shannon Hampton presented the eulogy.

Interment followed the funeral service at Jellico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for children or the charity of your choice. In addition, please bless and hold dear the loved ones close to you. This act of mercy will honor Joie Lee’s memory.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.