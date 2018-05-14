Johnny Wheels founder passes away













A Corbin business giant has died and will be laid to rest Wednesday,

Tom R. Storms, Senior, the founder of Johnny Wheels Auto Service, passed away Sunday at age 79.

Visitation is set for 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.

Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.