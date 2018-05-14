Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Johnny Wheels founder passes away

Posted On 14 May 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A Corbin business giant has died and will be laid to rest Wednesday,

Tom R. Storms, Senior, the founder of Johnny Wheels Auto Service, passed away Sunday at age 79.

Visitation is set for 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.

Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Related Posts

0

Demolition begins on former Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin

Posted On 10 May 2018
, By
0

Corbin man dies days before scheduled start of trial in sexual abuse, sodomy, incest case

Posted On 07 May 2018
, By
0

Changes in state law eliminate limits on ‘bar’ licenses

Posted On 03 May 2018
, By

Letter: Caldwell shares good memories of Dr. Don Barton

Posted On 26 Apr 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal