By Teresa Brooks

Johnny Wayne Smith Sr., 60, of Corbin, passed away suddenly at his residence on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patti” Smith.

Graveside service was held Monday December 26, at the Gibson Cemetery in Jellico, TN with the Rev. Raymond Hampton and Rev. Eddie Barker officiating.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.