









Johnny Ray Perkins, age 54, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on January 23, 1967 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Willy Ray and Nancy Mae (Bryant) Perkins.

He is survived by his children, Jonathan Perkins (Gabrielle Bray), Leann Michelle Perkins of Williamsburg and Kenneth Ray Perkins of Harlan; two grandchildren, Waymon Perkins and Jaden Perkins; mother of his children, Carolyn Luvene Perkins of Williamsburg; four sisters, Linda Rose Carr, Maggie Cureton (Teddy), Opal Hatfield and Eugina Sulfridge, all of Williamsburg; brother, Ruben Bud Perkins (Angie) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, October 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service he was laid to rest in the Douglas Cemetery at Oswego.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge arrangements.