









Johnny Milton Bowen, age 75, Jellico, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 21, 1944 in Harlan, Ky. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Harris Bowen.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Fuson Bowen; children, Rodney Bowen, Joshua Bowen, Shelia Bowen, and Connie Bowen Cortes; grandchildren, David Lugo, Jr., Joshua, Jr., Dillion, Jordon and Destiny Bowen, Alex and Hernan Cortes, Trevor, Rodney, Jr., Mercede and Marie Bowen; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Williams, Eva Wilder and Mary Nichols; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, May 23 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Fuson officiating.

His cremation followed the funeral service.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.