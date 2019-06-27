









Johnny Matthew Ivey, 35, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at the Jellico Medical Center.

Matt made his profession of faith and was a member of the Clear Fork Baptist Church.

Matt is survived by his wife, Elsie Ivey; children, Madison Michelle Ivey and Logan Matthew Ivey; parents, Johnny and Vikki Ivey; sister, Amy Bunch and husband Alan; brother, Chris Ivey and wife Sara; nieces, Kaydence Ivey, Kara Ivey, Kylee Ivey, Abbigail Bunch and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 25, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with Brian Osborn reading the obituary and Rev. D.J. Osborn officiating.

The family honored Matt’s request to be cremated after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations for funeral expenses to the funeral home to help the family during this difficult time.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was honored to serve the Ivey family.