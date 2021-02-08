









Johnny Lee Farris, age 64, husband of Laura Sites Farris of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 10 at 1:00 p.m. in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Vernon Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Cemetery in the Rockholds Community. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 9 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.