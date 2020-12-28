









Johnny Lee Blakley, age 52, went to be with his Lord on December 25, 2020.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, James Wilburn Blakley and Susie Blakley.

He is survived by son, Scott Blakley, of Mud Creek, KY; daughter, Courtney Reeder of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Vivian and her husband John Lehan, Janet Blakley, Josie and her husband Bruce Childers, Geraldine Blakley, Vickie and her husband Mike Lowe, and Nancy Lawson and husband (late) Isham Lawson; brother, James and wife Lisa Blakley; grandchildren, Karson, Easton and Dakoda; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Monday December 28, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with the Rev. Tyler Jones officiating. Interment followed in the Blakley Cemetery.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.