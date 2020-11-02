









Johnny Clyde Rowlett, 78, passed peacefully from this Earth to his eternal life with Jesus, on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Corbin, KY. Johnny was a firm believer in the motto, “God, Family, Country” and he dedicated his life to the service of all three.

Johnny served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as an active member of Central Baptist Church for 64 years. Over the years, he took on many roles and responsibilities within the church, including driving the church van for the special needs ministry, teaching in Awana, and participating for 18 years in the Hillcrest Nursing Home ministry. He was a member of the Sam and Robert Ballou Sunday School class and a Deacon Emeritus, after serving for many years as a Deacon. He also served as a Trustee for the church and a council member for the Golden 50s ministry. He loved performing in several comedic plays in the Golden 50s drama club, singing in the Senior Adult Choir, and being a part of the Band of Brothers prayer group.

Johnny served his family as a faithful and devoted husband to his wife of 55 years, Linda, and a dedicated father to his three daughters, Melissa (Charles) Grega of Corbin, KY, Michelle Rowlett of Lexington, KY, and Megan (Richard) Reeves of Lexington, KY. He and his wife shared many happy years raising their children, enjoying their grandchildren, volunteering in their church, and travelling with family and friends. He was a proud “Girl Dad” and supported his daughters throughout the years by attending countless band competitions, piano and dance recitals, carting them to Girl Scout meetings and school activities, and mastering the art of braiding hair. His wife and daughters will do their very best to honor his memory and pass down his legacy to his grandchildren, Jonathan (Whitney) Cox, Lindsay Lawson, Dalton Grega, Jamia and Jordan Brewer, Tyson and Zoe Reeves, and Sara (Josh) Hamlin, as well as his nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Drucilla Rowlett of Corbin, KY. He was a protective and loving big brother to three surviving sisters, Susan (Tom, deceased) Ireland of Phoenix, AZ, Sara (Jim, deceased) Kidd of New Lebanon, OH, and Charlotte (Dale, deceased) Robertson of Shelbyville, KY.

Other surviving family members are a brother-in-law, Michael (Luane) Tompkins of Corbin, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Johnny provided for his family by working as a switchmen for 34 years at the CSX Railroad in Corbin, KY, where he was affectionately known as “Big John”. He loved his community of Corbin, and especially the Corbin Redhounds. He enjoyed volunteering as a coach in youth sports and was a member of the Hugh Harris Masonic Lodge for many years.

Johnny served his country as a paratrooper in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was deeply patriotic and always displayed unwavering respect and support for his fellow members of the military, past and present.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, November 1 at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. James Vandy and Rev. Johnny Jervis officiating.

Burial was at the Pine Hill Cemetery, with military honors by the Keavy DAV.

In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations be made to the ministries of Central Baptist Church.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.