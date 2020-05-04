









Johnny Brent Downs, age 51, of the Kentucky Hill Community of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday night, April 28, 2020 at the Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born on April 3, 1969 in La Follette, TN. He was a member of Kentucky Hill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Downs and Icey Elizabeth (Owens) Downs and maternal grandparents, William Riley Perkins, Jr. and Clara (Lawson) Perkins; aunts, Mildred (Downs) McLemore, Iva Sue (Downs) Claxton, and infant, Brenda Kay Downs.

He is survived by his son, Shane Downs and daughter, Bonnie Grace Downs; parents, Johnny Downs and Ann (Perkins) Downs; brother, William Brian Downs, all of the Kentucky Hill Community of Williamsburg, KY; aunts and uncles, Jerry Downs, and wife, Margaret, of Williamsburg, KY, Gary Downs, and wife, Joyce, of Elsmere, KY, Mary Frances Walker, and husband, Jeff, of Ft. Thomas, KY, Jackie Lewis, of Williamsburg, KY, Billy Perkins, and wife, Norma, of Jellico, TN, James (Cat) Perkins, and wife, Martha, of La Follette, TN, Mary Davis, and husband, Bob, of Williamsburg, KY, Jane Wilhoit, and husband, George, of Williamsburg, KY, and Geneva Perkins, of Jellico, TN; four nephews, Tyler Downs, Trent Downs, Trevor Downs, and Toby Downs and a host of friends, neighbors and other relatives to mourn his passing.

All services will be private and will be conducted by Rev. Caleb Hunter.

Interment will be in the Snyder-Vermillion Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.