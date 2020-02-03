









Captain Johnny Bowlin, age 47, of the Black Oak Community, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born January 1, 1973 in Lafollette, Tennessee. John was the captain of the Jellico Life Saving and Rescue Squad.

John John is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Bowlin, Sr.; mother, Patricia Ann Bowlin; grandparents, Zan and Helen Bowlin; and uncle, Tommy Bowlin.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn “Peanut” Bowlin; daughters, Ashley Bowlin and Tyler Minton, Reva Hamblin and husband, Jacob, Tabatha Bolton and Justin Brown; grandchildren, Connor, Chloe, Jase and Chelsie, and Landon Marlow; brothers, Bobby Bowlin, Jr. and wife, Carla, and Jimmy “Pee Wee” Bowlin and wife, Christie; special friends, Red Lynch, Tommy Smith, JJ Johnson, Bill Morgan, Charles Smith, Jimmy Bills, Robert Leach and Dave Davis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral was held Saturday, February 1, at the Jellico Life Saving and Rescue Squad Building with Rev. Junior Dople and Chaplain Marty Bowlin officiating. Burial followed in the Bowlin Family Cemetery (Black Oak).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.