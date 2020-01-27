









Johnnie Mackey, age 70, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on January 23, 2020 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on June 26, 1949 in Barbourville, Kentucky to Ova Mackey and Josie (Terrell) Mackey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ova and Josie (Terrell Mackey).

He was member at the Briar Creek Baptist Church, he was of the Christian faith, and worked many years at the old Corbin Hospital and Tri-County Assembly. He lived at Flat Creek, Woodbine, Barbourville, and Williamsburg, Kentucky,

Survivors include a brother, Donald Ova Mackey (wife, Mary) of Corbin, Kentucky; sister, Shirley Faye (Mackey) Storer (husband, Chris) of Flat Creek, Kentucky; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 25, at the Flat Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Anthony Reeves officiating. He was laid to rest in the Hubbs Cemetery at Flat Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.