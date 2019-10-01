









John Wesley Hill, 85, of Rockholds, KY, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at Barbourville ARH Hospital in Barbourville, KY.

He was born September 13, 1934 in Knox County, KY to the late Cagar Logan and Mae Warfield Hill.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Bessie Orena Paul Hill; a daughter; Christine Hill; two sons, Ronnie Lee Hill and Bobby Darrell Hill; sister, Fannie Lee Carter; two brothers, June Hill and Silas Hill; stepdaughter, Debbie Hill.

He was a member of the Whetstone Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Faye Mackey Hill of Rockholds, KY; three children, John Henry Hill (Lena) of Rockholds, KY, Rosetta Fields (Pete) of Rockholds, KY, Jonathan D. Hill (Tabitha) of Barbourville, KY; four step children, Kenny Paul (Linda), David Paul (Martha), Kathy Hill and Steven Vincent Paul, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Betty Rapier of Greenville, OH; brother, Pete Hill of Keavy, KY; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, September 29, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Fields officiating.

Interment was in the Hubbs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charitable organizations of your choice.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.