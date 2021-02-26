









John Vernon Shupe, age 53, of New Shiner Hill, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on February 24, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on June 24, 1967 in Hamilton, Ohio to Walter Shupe and Anna Katherine (Owens) Shupe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ann (Owens) Shupe. He was a veteran of the US Navy and XO of local chapter of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carletta (Lawson) Shupe of Williamsburg; two children, Cheyenne Caudill (Cory) of London and Jon Shupe (Ashley) of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Taylee Shupe and Bentley Shupe; two sisters, Edna Bland of Williamsburg and Ramona Lindsay (Daniel) of Williamsburg; two brothers, James Shupe (Cassandra) of Williamsburg and Robert Shupe (Shonda) of Alabama; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Saturday, February 27, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 27, at the Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Humflett and Rev. Glen Hammond officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Shupe Family Cemetery. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the Jellico American Legion.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.