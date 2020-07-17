









John Ulysses Wilson, age 85, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on June 13, 1935 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late Martin and Beatrice (Anderson) Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carline (Morris) Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from General Motors.

He is survived by two sons, John Ulysses Wilson Jr. (Pamela Faith Greene Wilson) of Dayton, Ohio and Kenneth Martin Wilson of Middlesboro, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Joseph Allen Wilson of Moraine, Ohio and Valerie Massie of Xenia, Ohio; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Vera Rickett (Rev. Kenneth), Doris Lee (Henry) and Rucella Rose (Pete) al of Williamsburg, Kentucky; brother, Eugene Wilson (Loretta) of New Boston, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, July 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

