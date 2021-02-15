Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
John Siler

Posted On 15 Feb 2021
John Siler, age 84, of Blossom Ridge, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on February 12, 2021 at his home.  He was born on August 11, 1936 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Marshall and Dosha Siler. He was a member of the Church of God International.

He is survived by a brother, Richard Marshall Siler and wife Geneva (Jackson) Siler of Corbin; sister, Mary Siler Joseph of Virginia; niece, Mary Burrows (Ed) of Berea; and nephew, Bryan Siler (Rosie) of Nicholasville.

Funeral service was held Sunday, February 14, with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. He was laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery at Mud Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

