John Shelva Miracle, 78, the husband of Karen Miracle of H. Gail Lane, Corbin, passed away on Wednesday evening at the Baptist Health Hospital of Corbin.

The family chose cremation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Friday, May 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at John and Karen’s home.

