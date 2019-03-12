











John Scott Hatfield, 54, of Taylor, MI, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at Riverview Regional Hospital in Gadsden, AL.

He was born March 16, 1964 in Jellico, TN to the late Patsy Ann Walker.

Along with his mother he was preceded in death by two sisters; Judy Hicks, Joey Randolph, and three grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Eva Hatfield of Taylor, MI, two sons; Adam Scott Hatfield of Taylor, MI, Joshua Ray Hatfield of Taylor, MI; brother, Jack Hatfield (Peggy) of Newcomb, TN, 11 nieces; Sherry Sulfridge, Joni Owens, Kristy Hatfield, Janyse Riddle, Danielle Fulmer, Nicole Benson, Christin Benson, Heather Benson, Chelsy Benson, Toni Thompson, and Cassie Morrison., 11 nephews; Timothy Randolph, Jesse Stanek, Travis Hatfield, Wyatt Kimberlin, David Thompson Jr., Lukas Riddle, A. J. Benson, Eric Benson, Joey Benson, Cody Benson, and Tristan Benson; two sister-in-laws, Sharon Stanek and Kimberly Riddle; five brother-in-laws; Timothy Benson, Phillip Benson, Allan Benson, David Thompson Sr., Bobby Riddle, and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held March 14, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Hall officiating.

Interment was in the Marlow Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.