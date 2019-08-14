John Paul White will play Corbin’s Moonbow Night Concert Series Saturday











Corbin’s Moonbow Night Concert Series will return to NIBROC Park Saturday night.

Corbin Downtown Director Aaron Sturgill said this month’s even will feature a folk Americana sound with local favorites The Kites, and John Paul White providing the musical entertainment.

“John Paul White formerly played with the duo The Civil Wars and is a Grammy Award winner,” Sturgill said adding that White had done music featured in multiple movies.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will kick off at 3 p.m. when the vendors open for business.

In addition to a variety of arts and craft vendors, Sturgill said there will be multiple vendors offering food and drinks.

“We still have our 2019 Moonbow Nights t-shirt available,” Sturgill said noting the shirts now sell for $15.

The music will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.

Sturgill noted the event would go on rain or shine, though the forecast is calling for clear weather.

Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

NIBROC Park is located at the corner of First and South Main Street. Free parking is available along Main Street and in the municipal lots along Depot Street.

More information is available on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.