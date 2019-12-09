









John Patterson, 48, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. He was born September 17, 1971, in Pineville, KY, to the late Wesley P. Patterson and Sarah Bennett Patterson. Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his grandfather, Eugene Bennett; brother-in-law, Dale Davis; and father-in-law, Thomas Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Patterson of Williamsburg, KY; four children, Chris Croley (Ashley) of Williamsburg, KY, Tosha Croley (Earl Moses) of Corbin, KY, Ashlee Hatfield (Jeremy) of Rockholds, KY, and Brooke Patterson (Joe Bill) of Rockholds, KY; seven grandchildren, Hunter Croley, Landen Croley, Griffin Proffitt, Mason Rountree, Hagen Hatfield, Eli Hatfield and Ayden Hatfield; his mother, Sarah Patterson of Siler, KY; grandmother, Helen Bennett of Siler, KY; sister, Misty Patterson of Siler, KY; mother-in-law, Naomi Davis of Williamsburg, KY; two nephews, Mason Grubb and Cayden Grubb; one niece, Hannah Smith; one great-niece, Gracelyn Smith; several aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Sunday, December 8, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Rose officiating. Interment was in Davis-Patterson Cemetery.

