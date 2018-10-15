











John Oakes, 70 of Corbin, passed away Sunday October 14, 2018 at his home.

He was born November 17, 1947 to the late Raymond and Dovie Petrey Oakes.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Star Curnutt, three sisters; Martha Belle, Mary Jo and Doris, and by a brother, Jimmy Oakes.

He is survived by his fiancé, Beth Barnett of Corbin; three grandchildren; Scotty Lanham, Mark Lanham and Courtney Curnutt all of Keavy; several great grandchildren, two brothers; Excel Ford Oakes and Charles Oakes, several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday October 17, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating.

Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday October 17, until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday October 18, at Clearfork Cemetery.

