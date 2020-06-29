









John Miller went home to be with his Heavenly family on March 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sue Walden Miller.

He was born October 30, 1937 in southeastern Kentucky and raised his family well with much love. He loved the Word of God and read the Bible through a few times in his life. Although he lived and worked in various places, he spent the last 20 years working for the Whitley County School District.

John was a much loved member of the community and was fortunate to have two home churches, Mountain Ash Baptist Church and Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church.

John enjoyed four adult children, their spouses and grandchildren and six step-children, Terry Calico, Pamela Green, Connie Brown, Gary Walden, Larry Walden, Lonnie Ray Walden and their spouses and many children and great-grandchildren.

His wife’s family will be celebrating John’s life at the shelter—a location that John and Sue built together that holds many fun memories and fun things like a tree house, golf course, firing range, a gazebo and more. Friends are invited to come and participate in this event from 4:00—5:00, July 4, and share their memories and love for this kind man.