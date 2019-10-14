









Mr. John Lincoln Hoel, age 70, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Beech Tree Manor. He was born October 5, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio.

John was preceded in death by: his parents, William and Betty Hoel; and a brother, Billy Hoel.

He is survived by: sons, Brandon Hoel and wife, Teresa, and Jason Hoel; grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, Danielle and Tawna; mother of his children, Shelby Phillips; brothers, Dennis, Danny, Jimmy and Eddie; sisters, Marie Hoel and Bonnie Grisso; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 12 (noon) – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Military Honors will be given by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.