By Teresa Brooks

John L. Capelli, 82, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Hazelwood Center, Louisville, KY.

He was born February 28, 1935, at Wayland, KY, the son of the late Peter Joseph and Mary Louise (Vicini) Capelli.

John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Peter J. Capelli and a sister, Evelyn Ann Vickers.

He is survived by his brother, Donald F. Capelli and wife, Judy, of Lakewood Ranch, FL; nephews, Caig Capelli and wife, Betsy, of Ann Arbor, MI, David Capelli and wife, Rene, of Seattle, WA, Tony and David Graham of Lexington, Mike Vickers and wife, Wilma, of Lexington, Patrick Vickers of Atlanta, GA, Steve Capelli and wife, Carolyn, of Elkins, WV, and Rob Capelli and wife, Becky, of Lebanon, VA.

Graveside funeral services were held at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Jellico, Saturday, June 10, at 11:30 a.m. with Chaplain Eddie McDonald officiating.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.