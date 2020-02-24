









John J. Swafford, age 69, widower of the late Theresa Cowart Mann Swafford, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at the Augusta University Medical Center.

He was born on January 6, 1951 to the late Sam Swafford and Ollie Faye Walls Swafford in Habersham, Tennessee.

He was a retired Master Electrician with Westinghouse. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was also a Mason.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Swafford, Sammy Swafford, and Billy Swafford; and two sisters, Evelyn Douglas and Deanna Pritchett.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Renee Jennings and April Mitchell, both of Aiken, South Carolina; four sons, Jeff Swafford, of Seattle, Washington, David Mann and Kevin Swafford, both of Aiken, SC, and Cory Swafford, of Dalton, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Samantha Williams, C. J. Rinn, Lindsey Rinn-Meierhenry, Mallory Leeth, Lainie Mitchell, Zachary Mann, Karsyn Mann; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Violet Head, Eva Clark, and Janice Gaddis; two brothers, Charles Swafford and Leonard Swafford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Rabun Cowart and Barbara Cowart, of Aiken, SC, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The funeral was conducted on Saturday, February 22, at Shiloh Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Masters and Rev. K. Scott Ayers officiating.

Interment immediately followed in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be written at www.georgefuneralhomes.com

The Historic George Funeral Home of Aiken is in charge of arrangements.

This obituary is a courtesy of the Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico.