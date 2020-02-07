









John Howard Gibson, 89, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 21, 1930 to the late Jordan and Julie Adkins Gibson in Whitley County, KY.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters; Ruth Snell (Harold), Geneva Hatfield (George), Bessie Vanwinkle (Willard), Irene Smith (Claude), Thelma Gibson; and two brothers, Alonzo Gibson and Jordan Gibson Jr.

He is survived by nieces, Barbara Hurst of Williamsburg, KY and Lois Smith of Williamsburg, KY; as well as a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 7, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Sester, Bro. Zach Davis and Bro. Tracy Hurst officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Friday, February 7, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.