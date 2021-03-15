









John Henry Anderson, age 43, of Pioneer, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was born June 14, 1977 in Chicago, Illinois.

John is preceded in death by his father, Charles Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Wolfenbarger Anderson; sons, Charles Ian Wesley Anderson and Silas Owen Anderson; daughters, Liaunna Kailean Abner and Keira Brooke Anderson; his mother, Gloria Blankenship Anderson; brothers, Matt Morford, Kenneth Morford, Jeffery Morford, Richard Morford and Mark Morford; sister, Carrie Anderson; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, March 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Head officiating. Burial was held on Monday, March 15, in the Baird Cemetery (Little Elk).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.