









John Gregory Lambdin, age 52, of Rockholds, Ky., passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born April 21, 1968 in Corbin Ky.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Gladys Mays, and John and Marie Lambdin. He was saved at an early age at Mossy Gap Baptist Church. He is a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Karla Brock Lambdin of Rockholds, Ky.; one step-daughter, Kara LeeAnn Cain (Matt) of Rockholds, Ky.; grandson, Connor Hicks; his mother, Bernadette Lambdin of Williamsburg, Ky.; his father, John Henry Lambdin of Corbin, Ky.; three aunts, Yvonne Kelly (Elmore Jr.) of Barbourville, Ky., Peggy Henderson (Lloyd) of Barbourville, Ky., and Thelma Yaeger (John) of Louisville, Ky.; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Elmore Kelly Jr. officiating.

Visitation will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, until funeral hour at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.