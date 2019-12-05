









John Emmit Ball, age 70, of Bowlin Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on December 3, 2019, at his home. He was born on December 10, 1948 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Edward Ball and Emma (Marsee) Ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma (Marsee) Ball; three sisters, Ruby Minks, Mary Prewitt and Helen Creekmore; infant brother, Carl Ball; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Jarboe.

He was a member of the Emlyn Baptist Church, serving as Deacon since 1985. One of the founding members of the Emlyn Voluntary Fire Department, Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Army, and member of the Masonic Lodge 490 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Charlotte (Bowlin) Ball of Williamsburg; daughter, Shayla Williams (Bernard) of London; son, Johnny Ball (Glenna) of Jacksboro, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Cole Creech, Emma King, Jimmy Burris, Natalie Shorter, Bernard Williams III, Anthony Williams, Frederick Williams, and Maria Williams; five great-grandchildren, Katelynn Burris, Isabella Burris, Ellie Burris, Lily Williams and Colton Shorter; three sisters, Martha Jarboe of Williamsburg, Gail Sawyers (Dallas) of Williamsburg and Irene Beams (David) of Asheville, North Carolina; two brothers, Rev. Virgil Ball (Bessie) of Williamsburg and Roger Ball (William) of Sarasota, Florida; brothers-in-law, Ken Prewitt of Ohio and Paul Creekmore of Williamsburg; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 6, at the Emlyn Baptist Church in Emlyn with Rev. Ronnie Bowman and Rev. Virgil Ball officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Emlyn Cemetery.

Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 of Corbin, Kentucky.

