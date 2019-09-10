









John Dalton Gibson II, 40, of Jellico, TN passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1979 to the late John Gibson and Mary (Privett) Gibson in Corbin, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Frank Gibson and Susie (Ball) Gibson and maternal grandparents, James Privett and Dorothy (Rigby) Privett; brother, James Gibson; and special aunt, Delphine (Gibson) Lewallen.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Capps) Gibson, of Jellico, TN; children, Rachel Nicole Lawson and Scott Lewis Lawson, both of Williamsburg, KY; sisters, Kathy Steely, and husband, Dean, of Rockholds, KY, Dorothy Gavin, and husband, Augie, of Jellico, TN, Patricia Carroll, and husband, Tim, of Emlyn, KY, Elizabeth Jones, and husband, Bryan, of Emlyn, KY, and Janice Cox, and husband, Gary, of Rockholds, KY; mother-in-law, Lisa Capps, of Williamsburg, KY; brother-in-law, Scott Moore, and wife, Miranda, of Jellico, TN; sister-in-law, Allison Capps, of Williamsburg, KY; several aunts and uncles, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Monday, September 2, at Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rob Powers and the Rev. Benji Johnson officiating.

Burial followed Monday, September 2, at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.