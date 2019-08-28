









John D. Wagers, 74, of Corbin passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. Born March 18, 1945, he was the son of the late Russell and Mabel Wagers.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Smith, and grandsons, Thomas Lee Gibson III and Cody Lee Gibson.

John was formerly employed at NCR in Corbin and as a bus driver for the Knox County Board of Education. John enjoyed taking pictures, spending time with his family, and talking to everyone he met. He was an active church member at Poplar Grove Baptist church.

John leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, Brenda Wagers; daughter, Monica Marcus of FL; son, Chris Wagers of Corbin; step-daughter, Kimberly Stewart (Eric) of Corbin; three grandchildren: Charlie Marcus (late Sari) of FL, Hailey and Abigail Stewart of Corbin; one great grandchild, Adalynn Marcus of Fl; one brother, Russell Wagers of London; and a special friend, Linda Yates of Corbin. John is also survived by a host of family and friends who mourn his passing, as well as by his fur babies Booger and CoCo.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 24, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial followed in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

