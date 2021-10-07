









John Cox, 92, of Bellevue, KY passed away on October 1st, 2021. He was the son of Martha (Smith) Cox, and William Cox. John proudly served the army during the Korean war at Heartbreak Ridge. He then retired from Cincinnati Electronics after many years of loyal service. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Denzel Cox, William Cox, Marvin Cox, and Ralph Cox. He is survived by his loving wife, Blanche Cox; sons, John (Kathy) Cox, Jerry (Jenny) Cox, and Joe Cox; daughter, Dawn Cox; sisters, Ruth Pruitt, Doris Cox, and Julie Hubbard; along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home, Thursday, October 7th, from 10 am until 12 pm.

Service will take place at 12 pm. Burial services will be followed at Oakland Cemetery with military honors. Cooper Funeral home is serving the family.

This announcement is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky.