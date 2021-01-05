









John Charles Reed, age 46, of White Oak (Sled Creek Community) ,passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in White Oak. He was born December 3, 1974 in Goshen, Indiana.

John is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Reed.

He is survived by his son, Noah “Reed” Ledford; honorary children, Zack Garner and Brody Gibson; mother, Kathy Sowders Reed; brother, Troy Reed and wife Amy; sister, Rebekah Riggs; nieces and nephew, Lydia, Rachel and Canaan; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, in the Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek) with Rev. Adam Lambdin officiating. Burial to follow in the Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.