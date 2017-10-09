Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

John C. Jeffers, 82, of Newcomb, TN passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at the U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was born January 6, 1935 in Whitley County.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Monica Jeffers; father, Silas Jeffers; mother, ​Ruby Sharp Jeffers; brothers, Charles Raymond Jeffers, ​Tracy Jeffers.

John is survived by his wife, Betty Rigney Jeffers; son, Randy Jeffers; daughters, Shirley Reynolds, Lisha Morgan; grandchildren, Tony Jeffers, Jordan Jeffers, Derek Morgan, Colin Morgan, Angela McDonald, Michelle Jeffers; great grandchildren, Riley Morgan, Hayden Morgan, Grayer Morgan, James McDonald; brothers, Clarence Jeffers, Bill Jeffers; sisters, Zola Brooks, Irene Partin, Helen Gedra, Ella Lewis, Betty Newport, ​Paula Koleaakia; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Military honors were presented by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #154.

Burial was held Saturday, October 7, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.