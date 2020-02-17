









John “Buddy” R. Woods, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born in Laurel County, KY, Buddy was the son of the late Jesse Woods and Allie Lee. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Jane Woods.

Buddy and his wife, Rhoda, had owned and operated the Corbin Flower Shop together since January, 1960.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rhoda McNeil Woods; children, Johnny Woods (Donna) of Corbin, Janet Ridner (Marvin) of Richmond, and Jenny Matlock (Bill) of Waycross, GA; grandchildren, Lucas Matlock, Justin Woods (Emily), Matthew Ridner (Keeley), Logan Matlock (Katie), and Dusty Ridner; great-grandchildren, Mark Ridner and Walker Ridner; five sisters, Jackie Sullivan of Franklin, OH, Katie Worthey of Decatur, AL, Joyce New of Charlestown, IN, Janice Reed (Bill) of Lexington, KY and Jean Wagers (Gary) of Concord, NC; brother, Jerry Woods (Glenda) of Corbin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Lucas Matlock, Justin Woods, Matthew Ridner, Logan Matlock, Dusty Ridner, Mike McNeil, Bob McNeil, and Chad Woods.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.