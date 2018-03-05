











John Boyd Walters, 54, of Rockholds, passed away Thursday March 1, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital in London.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 11, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the McFarland Cemetery in West Corbin.

Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday March 11th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.