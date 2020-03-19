









John Bill Grant, age 75, of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home.

He was a retired coal miner, attended Indian Gap Baptist Church and loved hunting and going to the flea market.

John Bill was born in Woodbine and was preceded in death by his mother, Mallie Grant; sister, Mary Sue Myers; and brothers, Wilkie Lee Grant, Garrett Dean Grant, and Norman Grant.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Grant; children, Pam Huffman (Kenneth), Billy Leon Grant, Carol Jordan (Tim), and Heather Grant (Terry Hubbard); grandchildren, Kenneth Huffman Jr. (Lindsey), Keith Huffman (Amanda), Monica Grant, Candace Grant, Dalton Grant, Timothy Kyle Jordan (Megan), Kristopher Jordan, Kyron Disney, Abigail Disney, and Emma Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Easton, Charlotte, and Clara Huffman; brothers, Harold Grant (Sheila), Ricky Grant (Sherry), and Jerry Grant (Sharon); sister-in-law, Rhonda McKinley; and by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In consideration of the COVID-19 virus, services will be private with burial in the Grant Cemetery in Woodbine.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com