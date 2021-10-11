









John Barry Brock, age 73, of Lily Fuson Lane, Pineville, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home. John was born on February 20, 1948 in Leslie County, Kentucky to the late John and Sara Brock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Gilly J.; sisters, Gracie, Juanita, Martha and Sara Jane; brothers, Carl, Walter, Ralph and Russ.

He is survived by six children, Johnny Brock (Linda) of Williamsburg, Ronnie Brock of Chicago, Illinois, Berry Brock (Wendy) of Arkansas, Tommy Brock (Carolyn) of Williamsburg, Timmy Brock (Tammy) of Williamsburg and Dewayne Brock (Amanda) of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jacqueline Kosinski, Jay Brock, Anthony Brock, Andrea Brock, John Wayne Brock Jr., Ashley Mae Reynolds, Keira Brock, Harrison Brock, Brittany Brock Oaks, Whitney Brock Daugherty, Dylan Brock, Summer Powers and Jackson Brock; 20 great-grandchildren; girlfriend, Lillian Fuson of Pineville; sisters, Billie Jo Brock and Joyce Brock of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Wells officiating. Following the service he was laid to rest in the Siler Cemetery on Highway 904 in Williamsburg.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.