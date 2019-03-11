











John Arthur Bargo, 62 of Whetstone Road, Williamsburg, finished his earthly journey and went home to be with Jesus on March 6, 2019 at his home.

John was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Amanda (Gambrel) Bargo.

John was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife Juanita Bargo, three daughters; Donna Logan (Dustin) of Whetstone Church Road, Brenda Hill of Corbin, Rebekka Hamblin (Michael) of Whetstone Church Rd., three grandchildren; mother-in-law, Iva Hubbs of Whetstone; sisters, Odie Bennett (Carley), Edna Jackson, Dorothy Perkins and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 8, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Hurst officiating.

Interment was in the Whetstone Christian Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

