









Joey Hatfield, age 63, of Clairfield, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was born October 25, 1957 in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall James and Gracie Gulley Hatfield; brothers, James Marshall Hatfield, Lloyd Hatfield, Odis Hatfield, Marvin Hatfield and Elbert Hatfield; grandparents, Rev. Tilman and Rachel Sharp Hatfield, and Earnest and Nannie Gulley; and nephews, Marshall Lee Hatfield, Albert Ray Hatfield and Tony James Hatfield.

He is survived by brothers, Albert Hatfield, Lonnie Hatfield and wife Ruth, Donnie Hatfield and wife Patsy, Leroy Hatfield and wife Carolyn, and Marty Hatfield and wife Joyce; sister, Sue King and husband David; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned at this time.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.