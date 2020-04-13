









Joel William Capps, age 79, Cane Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Christian Care Center in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on October 23, 1940 in Bessemer City, North Carolina, to the late Paul and Vivian (Skates) Capps. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue (Taylor) Capps.

He is survived by his children, Linda Berta of Williamsburg, Fran Bradford of Lenoir City, Tennessee and Sherry Burress (James) of Corbin; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Berta, Dirk Berta, Bryan Berta, Jason Bradford, Justin Bradford, Rebecca Westerfield, Joshua Burress and Jered Burress; three great-grandchildren, Landin Bradford, Adelynn Burress and Lukas Berta; sister, Jackie Kalishek of Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Capps family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.