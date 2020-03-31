









Joel Thomas Earls, age 71, of Amos Fall Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 22, 1948, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Amos (Clair) and Mary (Price) Earls. He was also preceded in death by five sisters and five brothers; his father and mother-in-law, Claude and Flora Campbell; and son-in-law, Jim Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Earls of Williamsburg; five children, Randy Earls (Becky), Kevin Earls (Courtney), Phillip Earls (Mary), Deanne Walker and Angela Carter (Shawn), all of Williamsburg; 26 grandchildren, John, Mary, Emily, Amy, Whitney, Hollie, Annie, Rachel, Shane, Wyatt, Case, Eli, Josie, Kelly, Kendra, Makayla, Joshua, Ethan, Kayden, Matthew, Joshua, PJ, Nathan, Mia, James and Amanda; 16 great-grandchildren; special nephews, Mitchell Earls and Terry Huddleston; a host of other nieces, nephews family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Earls family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.