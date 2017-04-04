By Teresa Brooks

Joe Partin, 33, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday March 30, 2017 in Williamsburg.

He was born February 25, 1984 in Jellico, TN, to Terry Wayne Partin and Linda Sue Cox.

He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by one brother James Partin, grandfather Fate Cox, and one aunt, Lisa Petrey.

He is survived by his wife Becca Partin of Williamsburg, two children, Joseph Partin and Megan Partin of Williamsburg, his mother, Linda Sue Cox of Williamsburg; his fathers, Terry Wayne Partin of Williamsburg, and Larry Dean Campbell of Williamsburg; sister, Misty Partin (Will Moses) of Williamsburg; grandmother, Pauline Cox of Williamsburg; nieces, Sophia, Addyson, nephews, Raylyn, Gabriel, Matthew, Landon, Brikson, special friends, Joe Prewitt (Crystal), Cody Jefferies (Tiffany), Daniel Hulsey, Matt Orr, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 3, at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rob Powers and Rev. Joshua Bowman officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.